The Art of Financial Engineering: Manipulating Numbers in Business

As the earnings season commences, the prevalence of tricky number games in corporations takes center stage. Famous cases demonstrate how financial maneuvers, while legal, can dramatically impact a company's future.

Under the leadership of Jack Welch, General Electric managers faced pressure to report consistent quarterly earnings per share (EPS) hikes, often resorting to timely acquisitions to inflate figures. After Welch's tenure, the company's market value decreased by 74% over two decades.

Other examples include Kyndryl Holdings, following an SEC inquiry, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, with its channel-stuffing controversy. These cases underscore the importance of scrutinizing reported milestones, as the real story often lies beneath the numbers.