The Art of Financial Engineering: Manipulating Numbers in Business

The corporate world often experiences creative accounting strategies to present favorable earnings, even when legal. From GE's pressured acquisitions to Bristol-Myers Squibb's channel-stuffing, these tactics can lead to severe financial consequences. Companies may reach targets without legal violations, but integrity and long-term health can still be compromised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:32 IST
The Art of Financial Engineering: Manipulating Numbers in Business
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As the earnings season commences, the prevalence of tricky number games in corporations takes center stage. Famous cases demonstrate how financial maneuvers, while legal, can dramatically impact a company's future.

Under the leadership of Jack Welch, General Electric managers faced pressure to report consistent quarterly earnings per share (EPS) hikes, often resorting to timely acquisitions to inflate figures. After Welch's tenure, the company's market value decreased by 74% over two decades.

Other examples include Kyndryl Holdings, following an SEC inquiry, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, with its channel-stuffing controversy. These cases underscore the importance of scrutinizing reported milestones, as the real story often lies beneath the numbers.

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