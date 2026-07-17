MP Urges Action Amid Activist's Deteriorating Health on Hunger Strike

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut calls for court action as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health worsens during a hunger strike over examination irregularities and NEET paper leak. He criticizes government insensitivity. Wangchuk's condition raises medical concerns, prompting increased political and public support for accountability and transparency in exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:38 IST
MP Urges Action Amid Activist's Deteriorating Health on Hunger Strike
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament, has voiced serious concerns about the health of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on a hunger strike. Raut has urged the High Court to intervene, criticizing the government for what he described as 'insensitive' handling of the situation.

Wangchuk, who commenced his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak, has seen his health deteriorate over the last 20 days. Medical reports indicate significant weight loss and potential organ failure risks, with continuous medical monitoring being conducted by a team led by Dr. Satish Lamba.

The Delhi High Court has called for regular health checks for Wangchuk, following a Public Interest Litigation focusing on his condition. Political figures, including Congress leader Pawan Khera, have expressed support, underscoring a demand for accountability and transparency within the examination system. Khera highlighted the broader significance of Wangchuk's protest, while various opposition parties plan to back a Parliament march on July 20.

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