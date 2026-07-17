S&P 500 Braces for AI-driven Corporate Earnings Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The U.S. corporate earnings season intensifies with eagerly awaited updates from tech giants Alphabet and Intel. Investors are anxious to see how these reports might influence the AI trade, a key driver of the stock market rally, despite uncertainties over the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The S&P 500 witnessed slight declines this week but remains close to its historic highs, bolstered by a 10% increase this year. Investors' enthusiasm is fueled by forecasts of strong corporate profits, with S&P 500 earnings projected to surge 25.7% this quarter, according to LSEG IBES data.

Alphabet, a pivotal player in the AI arena, will present its quarterly report, capturing Wall Street's attention. The company's significant investments in AI infrastructure have been a bedrock of this year's tech-led market ascent. Any changes in Alphabet's AI spending strategies could reverberate across the industry, impacting investor sentiment and stock performance.