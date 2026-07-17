Mega-IPO Sparks Tremors Across China's Stock Market

China's stock markets experienced a steep decline of more than 3% on Friday, marking the biggest weekly drop in over two years. The downturn was fueled by fears of liquidity stress, catalyzed by the $8.6 billion IPO of chipmaker CXMT.

The global sell-off in AI-related shares further dampened investor sentiment. The disappointment was palpable at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, where Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized AI governance and safety rather than new investment initiatives.

Investor caution was evident as retail subscriptions for CXMT's shares exceeded availability by over 200 times, yet the over-subscription rate was notably lower than typical Chinese IPOs. This cautious trend was reflected in the performance of related indices like CSI300 and Shanghai Composite, which saw significant declines.