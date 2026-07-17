China's Stock Market Faces Sharp Decline Amid IPO Concerns

China's stock market plummeted on Friday, marking what could be the steepest weekly decline in over two years. Investors are on edge as CXMT, a major chipmaker, proceeds with its $8.6 billion initial public offering. The event has sparked worries about the impact of additional domestic mega-IPOs.

Market analysts warn that these upcoming IPOs could severely drain liquidity. This concern compounds existing anxieties over the market's current high valuations, especially in AI-related sectors.

Such financial dynamics cast a shadow over investor confidence, prompting a reevaluation of market strategies as participants brace for potential turbulence.