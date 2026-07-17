India's Drone Revolution: AVPL and NSDC's Mission to Empower 200,000 Drone Entrepreneurs

In a major collaborative effort to boost India's drone industry, AVPL International has joined forces with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the National Entrepreneurs Empowerment Drive (NEED). The ambitious mission, named '1 Panchayat - 1 Drone Udyami,' aims to create 200,000 Drone Udyamis across the country.

Dr. Deep Sihag Sisai, founder of AVPL International, has made a groundbreaking call, urging competitors in the drone manufacturing and technology sectors to unite for a common cause. The initiative seeks to establish infrastructure for two lakh sustainable rural drone entrepreneurs by pooling industry resources and expertise.

NEED, launched in 2026, focuses on transforming youth into sustainable entrepreneurs through various support services. The initiative promises a ₹1.85 lakh crore market opportunity encompassing agriculture drone kits, Drone-as-a-Service, and agri-input businesses. AVPL's Drone City Haryana serves as a flagship project for research and development, aligning with the shared vision of turning India into a global drone hub.