Drone Revolution: AVPL Partners with NSDC for 2 Lakh Entrepreneurs

AVPL International collaborates with the National Skill Development Corporation to create 2 lakh rural drone entrepreneurs in India through the '1 Panchayat - 1 Drone Udyami' mission. This initiative aims to unify the drone ecosystem and foster economic growth by establishing a robust network of Drone Udyamis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:25 IST
Drone Revolution: AVPL Partners with NSDC for 2 Lakh Entrepreneurs
NSDC and AVPL International Join Hands under NEED for the "1 Panchayat - 1 Drone Udyami" Mission. Image Credit: ANI

In a historic move for India's burgeoning drone industry, AVPL International has forged a strategic alliance with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under its National Entrepreneurs Empowerment Drive (NEED). The partnership aims to create 200,000 Drone Udyamis across the nation through the ambitious '1 Panchayat - 1 Drone Udyami' initiative.

Founder of AVPL International, Dr. Deep Sihag Sisai, has extended an open invitation to drone manufacturers, component companies, and service providers to collaborate. Dr. Sihag Sisai emphasized the collective effort needed to achieve the target and positioned the initiative as a national endeavor to develop a sustainable drone ecosystem supporting two lakh rural entrepreneurs.

The program promise lies in empowering aspiring entrepreneurs with technical training, business planning, and necessary support to operate panchayat-level Drone and Rural Technology Service Centres. These centres aim to offer a range of agricultural and infrastructure services, highlighting a significant market opportunity that AVPL estimates at ₹1.85 lakh crore, encompassing multiple service sectors.

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