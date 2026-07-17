Wall Street's AI Rally Faces Reassessment Amid Chip Selloff and Netflix Forecast
Wall Street is grappling with a downturn as investors reconsider the AI-fueled surge that boosted major indexes. Semiconductor stocks continued their decline, with Nvidia, Applied Materials, and Lam Research experiencing notable losses. Additionally, Netflix's underwhelming forecast has compounded the market's unease, further contributing to the downward trend.
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street faced a downturn on Friday, with its main indexes set to open lower after investors began reassessing this year's AI-driven rally.
The semiconductor sector was notably hit, with stocks such as Nvidia and iShares Semiconductor ETF continuing their decline, deepening the previous session's losses.
Moreover, Netflix's weak earnings forecast has further compounded investor apprehension, exerting additional pressure on the market.
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