Revival of Hong Kong's Special Trade Status Marks Positive Shift in US-China Relations

The United States plans to restore Hong Kong's special trading status, rescinded in 2020 by President Trump due to China's national security law. The decision follows recent trade talks between the US and China, potentially easing trade restrictions and marking a reversal in international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:03 IST
Revival of Hong Kong's Special Trade Status Marks Positive Shift in US-China Relations
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The United States is poised to reinstate Hong Kong's special trading status, which had been revoked in a 2020 executive order by then-President Donald Trump due to Beijing's national security law in the city. The reversal follows trade negotiations that saw tariff reductions between Washington and Beijing.

On Friday, China's commerce ministry disclosed that the United States confirmed it would not be renewing the order that had aligned Hong Kong's trade regulations with those of mainland China. This decision could lead to preferential treatment for Hong Kong regarding export controls and economic measures.

While China's commerce ministry hailed the decision, urging respect for sovereignty and rule of law in Hong Kong, critics remain wary. Opponents argue the security law has curbed freedoms promised to Hong Kong, although supporters claim it has restored stability following 2019's protests.

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