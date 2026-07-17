YSRCP Criticizes Government's Talliki Vandanam Scheme Implementation

YSRCP has criticized the government's handling of the Talliki Vandanam scheme, citing incomplete fund allocation and discrepancies in amounts paid to beneficiaries. They demand full disclosure of the scheme's details for the current year, alleging previous misconduct by the Chandrababu Naidu administration and adverse effects on educational reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 19:57 IST
YSRCP Criticizes Government's Talliki Vandanam Scheme Implementation
YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The YSRCP has raised concerns over the coalition government's lack of transparency regarding the Talliki Vandanam scheme. At a media briefing on Friday, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, criticized the government's failure to fulfill its commitments under the scheme.

Satyanarayana argued that the promised amount of Rs 15,000 per school-going child was not met, with many families receiving as little as Rs 8,000. He highlighted the disparity between the required funding of Rs 13,000 crore and the actual budget allocation of Rs 9,605 crore, with only Rs 8,484 crore released.

Looking ahead to the third year of implementation, YSRCP demands full disclosure of the number of beneficiaries and financial details while urging the government to settle overdue payments. Satyanarayana alleged that under Chandrababu Naidu's tenure, students were misled, with significant setbacks to educational reforms such as the Nadu-Nedu programme. Additionally, he accused the government of facilitating land grab activities and politicizing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's recent visit to families of missing fishermen.

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