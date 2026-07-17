Spotlight on the World Stage: First Halftime Show in World Cup Final

Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will break new ground with the introduction of the tournament's first halftime entertainment show, necessitating an interval exceeding the usual 15 minutes. Broadcasting sources confirmed the extension on Friday, citing the time required for the setup and removal of the stage.

According to FIFA's World Cup regulations and the International Football Association Board's Laws of the Game, halftime typically cannot exceed 15 minutes. Despite this, the tournament guidelines allow for a "15-minute interval," sparking questions about compliance with existing regulations.

FIFA has yet to clarify the exact duration of the forthcoming halftime show, which promises to bring an element familiar to American sports fans to the World Cup. This inaugural presentation adds to a tournament already featuring innovations such as mandatory hydration breaks and championship rings for the winners.