U.S. Treasury Announces Expiration of Hong Kong National Emergency

The U.S. Treasury Department officially announced on Friday the expiration of the national emergency concerning Hong Kong. This emergency was initially declared by an executive order in 2020.

According to a notice published on the department's website, this decision has led to a modification of existing sanctions.

Specifically, the Treasury has imposed some menu-based sanctions on dozens of individuals while simultaneously removing certain others from the sanctions list. The move signals a shift in the U.S. policy towards Hong Kong.