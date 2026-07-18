Wall Street's AI Boom Frenzy Loses its Edge

Wall Street experienced a significant decline as stocks linked to the AI boom retreated, sparking broader risk-off sentiment. Leading semiconductor stocks were severely impacted, resulting in steep market losses. Despite a promising start to the earnings season, investor anxiety remains high amid geopolitical tensions and inconsistent economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 01:01 IST
Wall Street's AI Boom Frenzy Loses its Edge
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Wall Street witnessed a considerable downturn on Friday as stocks connected to the AI boom retraced their steps, motivating a more extensive risk-off trend. Initially, semiconductor stocks, the recent market drivers, spearheaded the selloff which intensified as the trading session progressed.

All three major indexes headed towards weekly losses, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index falling by 1.0%, marking its most significant weekly decline since early April. The Index is down around 17% in July, although it remains up 63.2% year-to-date. This shift has some investors recalibrating their AI-related spending strategies.

In the broader market, the Dow Jones fell 290.49 points, the S&P 500 lost 64.87 points, and Nasdaq dipped by 308.67 points. Communication services and technology sectors dropped noticeably, while energy stocks saw gains, responding to increasing hostilities in the Iran war. Meanwhile, earnings season unveils positive results from S&P 500 companies, although concerns about sustained growth linger.

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