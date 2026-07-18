Canada's Fiery Crisis: Unchecked Wildfires and Rising Temperatures

Orange-hued skies and wildfire smoke have become a common sight across North America, with forest fires increasingly ravaging regions due to rising global temperatures. Canada, home to vast intact forests, is battling more wildfires than usual, with the area burned in 2023 alone surpassing the 10-year average.

The causes are multifaceted – Canada's extensive boreal forests, while sparsely populated, are prone to fires started by lightning or human activity. With global warming exacerbating dry conditions, fires have intensified, prompting calls for better firefighting responses and preparations.

Efforts to mitigate the impact, such as closing forest areas and using fire-resistant building materials, are underway. However, as experts push for a centralized federal agency for firefighting coordination, Canada continues to struggle, needing a national approach to tackle its worsening wildfire woes.