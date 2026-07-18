AI-fueled Stock Market Surge Hit by Chip Fatigue

Wall Street faced a decline as stocks linked to the AI boom saw a pullback, spreading a risk-off sentiment. Notably, semiconductor shares led the initial selloff, impacting major indices. The SOX index has notably entered a bear market since June 22, while earnings season starts strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 01:59 IST
AI-fueled Stock Market Surge Hit by Chip Fatigue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street extended its decline on Friday, with stocks associated with the AI boom retreating and triggering a broader risk-off sentiment. The slump was initially led by semiconductor shares, which have significantly contributed to market gains in recent sessions.

All major U.S. stock indexes posted losses, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index suffering its steepest weekly loss in over a year, falling more than 18% in July. Despite this, the index remains up nearly 65% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500's approximate 9% gain.

The second-quarter earnings season commenced on a promising note, with 90% of reporting S&P 500 companies exceeding expectations. However, challenges persist, as demonstrated by Netflix's significant stock drop due to a weak earnings forecast and Uber's 2.1% fall following acquisition news.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026