World Cup Fever: Euphoric Fans, Stagnant Economy

The recent World Cup brought a wave of excitement to Mexico, filling stadiums and thrilling millions of fans. However, its impact failed to revitalize Mexico's struggling economy, which continues to grapple with weak investment and uncertainties surrounding the North American trade agreement (USMCA).

Despite hosting 13 out of 104 matches, the event fell short of boosting GDP as anticipated. The tournament represents only a transient economic stimulus, with the government's growth expectations of 1.8% to 2.8% contrasting with analysts' forecasts of just 1.1% this year. Local benefits varied, with the Mexican Restaurant Association reporting mix results due to low hotel occupancy and local disruptions in the capital.

Economic confidence continues to hinge on the outcome of the USMCA review, which has prompted companies to delay investments. This hesitation is reflected in a contracting economy, decreasing GDP contributions, and a revised growth forecast by the IMF from 1.6% to 1.2% for Mexico.