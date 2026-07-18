Indian Banks Set for Robust FY27 with Optimistic Growth Outlook
Indian banks enter FY27 poised for robust growth, driven by strong credit demand, improving deposits, and stable asset quality. A research report by Ashika Institutional Equities highlights potential monetary policy support and broad-based loan growth, although monitoring deposit costs and MSME stress remains crucial for sustained financial momentum.
Indian banks are stepping into FY27 on a high note, driven by robust credit demand, improved deposit mobilization, and stable asset quality. A report from Ashika Institutional Equities suggests that this combination, alongside possible monetary support, is setting the stage for ongoing earnings momentum.
The banking sector is poised for broad-based loan growth, complemented by foreign currency deposit inflows and a potential rebound in net interest income. Despite these promising factors, the cost of deposits and the asset quality of MSMEs are key areas to watch, as noted by the brokerage firm.
As per the report, non-food credit growth soared to 18.6% year-on-year as of June 30, 2026—the most significant surge in over a decade, barring exceptions like the e-HDFC merger. Improving deposit mobilisation should empower banks to maintain loan growth with rigorous underwriting standards.