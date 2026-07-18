Scientific Surprises and Space Setbacks: A Week in Review

Recent developments in science include the discovery of a new monkey species in Congo and a last-second abort by SpaceX's Starship rocket before liftoff, which impacted the company's stock. The newfound primate in Congo's rainforest is only the fifth African monkey species recognized in 75 years, while SpaceX faces market challenges after its scrubbed launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 10:30 IST
Scientific Surprises and Space Setbacks: A Week in Review
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  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

In a remarkable scientific breakthrough, researchers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have uncovered a new species of monkey. The Florida Atlantic University team noted distinctive light-colored skin around the monkey's mouth, marking it as a unique discovery, only the fifth of its kind in Africa over the past 75 years.

In contrast, in the realm of aerospace, SpaceX faced a setback when its Starship rocket's engines aborted moments before liftoff in Texas. CEO Elon Musk announced that a retry is slated for next week. The incident resulted in a 3% stock dip in aftermarket trading, leaving shares below the initial public offering price.

Despite the brief technical hurdle, SpaceX plans to make another attempt to launch its Starship rocket by Monday. The previous launch attempt saw four of the booster's 33 engines fail to ignite, causing a significant drop in the company's market value by approximately $100 billion.

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