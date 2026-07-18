The Rise of AI Actors and Other Entertainment News Highlights

In the entertainment sector, AI-generated 'actor' Tilly Norwood is stirring industry conversations. Eline van der Velden, from AI studio Particle6, emphasizes that Norwood's creation is meant to spark dialogue rather than replace humans, amid mixed reactions to her on-screen presence.

Significant losses were felt with the passing of Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo 'M.J.' Shannon, and the death of Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker, known for her role in the film 'My Left Foot'.

Marvel Comics made headlines by announcing a move from New York to California. Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle's new film about Rupert Murdoch is set to open the Venice Film Festival in 2026. In business news, a legal dispute between major music labels and Elon Musk's X platform was resolved, and Netflix faces stock value challenges due to concerns over slowing growth.