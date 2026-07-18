US Visa Rule Changes Add Pressure and Costs for International Students

In a significant update, the US government has introduced changes to student visa rules, which are anticipated to amplify both financial and administrative challenges for international students, particularly those from India. Experts, like Danielle Goldman, Co-founder and CEO of Build Talent Labs, express concerns over the early need for job placement and employer sponsorship.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has discontinued the long-standing 'duration of status' policy for F, J, and I visa holders. The new directive mandates F-1 and J-1 visa holders to apply for visas for specified durations, compelling them to seek extensions through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), potentially increasing costs and approval times.

These changes, which reduce the grace period after Optional Practical Training (OPT) and limit Curricular Practical Training (CPT), are projected to heighten expenses, including a necessary filing fee of USD 300 to USD 500 and premium processing costs of up to USD 1,900 for expedited responses. Goldman labels this move as a 'money grab' by the US government and advises students to strategize their career and immigration plans early to cope with these constraints.