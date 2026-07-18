US Visa Rule Changes Add Pressure and Costs for International Students

Recent changes to US student visa rules emphasize increased financial burdens and administrative demands for international students, including a shift towards early job placement and employer sponsorship. Experts suggest proactive planning to navigate the new visa landscape, amidst concerns of limited work options and higher costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 10:48 IST
US Visa Rule Changes Add Pressure and Costs for International Students
Danielle Goldman, co-founder and CEO of Build (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant update, the US government has introduced changes to student visa rules, which are anticipated to amplify both financial and administrative challenges for international students, particularly those from India. Experts, like Danielle Goldman, Co-founder and CEO of Build Talent Labs, express concerns over the early need for job placement and employer sponsorship.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has discontinued the long-standing 'duration of status' policy for F, J, and I visa holders. The new directive mandates F-1 and J-1 visa holders to apply for visas for specified durations, compelling them to seek extensions through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), potentially increasing costs and approval times.

These changes, which reduce the grace period after Optional Practical Training (OPT) and limit Curricular Practical Training (CPT), are projected to heighten expenses, including a necessary filing fee of USD 300 to USD 500 and premium processing costs of up to USD 1,900 for expedited responses. Goldman labels this move as a 'money grab' by the US government and advises students to strategize their career and immigration plans early to cope with these constraints.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026