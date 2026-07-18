Global Health Updates: Tackling New Outbreaks and Drug Developments

New Zealand has reported its first case of H5N1 bird flu in a native bird, triggering biosecurity measures. This follows the discovery of the virus in a migratory seabird earlier. The infected bird, a swamp harrier hawk, was found in the Wairarapa region, the Biosecurity Minister announced.

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk is set to release a cheaper version of its diabetes drug Ozempic in South Africa. Teaming up with Acino, they intend to increase access to this essential treatment. The drug debuts on July 27, becoming the region's only authorized semaglutide copy, according to official statements.

Taco Bell's lettuce supplier, Taylor Farms, has been pinpointed as a potential contamination source amid a cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting thousands in the U.S. Health authorities are overseeing an extensive investigation into this parasitic outbreak, which has prompted Taco Bell to cease using lettuce from the implicated supplier in select regions.