Sachin Tendulkar's Heartfelt Farewell to Cricket Legend Sir Garfield Sobers

Sachin Tendulkar, India's cricket maestro, delivered an emotional farewell to the legendary Sir Garfield Sobers, reflecting on their meaningful interactions and labeling him as the 'One and Only.'

Taking to social media, Tendulkar recounted memorable encounters with Sobers, including the 2003 World Cup, where Sobers presented him with the Player of the Tournament trophy, and praised his heartfelt congratulatory words when Tendulkar achieved his century milestone.

Remembering their last meeting in London, Tendulkar expressed the void left by Sobers' passing and highlighted the West Indian's extraordinary cricketing prowess, from his batting and bowling to his remarkable fielding abilities, which earned him universal acclaim.