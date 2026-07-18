ADB Loan to Make Armenian Schools Safer Against Earthquakes

Armenia is set to strengthen the safety of its education system after securing a $293 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to rebuild and upgrade schools that can better withstand earthquakes while creating more inclusive learning spaces for children across the country.

The new financing agreement, signed between ADB and the Government of Armenia, marks the third phase of the Seismic Safety Improvement Program. It follows earlier ADB loans worth $88.5 million in 2015 and $72.3 million in 2023, reinforcing the country's commitment to protecting students and communities from one of its most significant natural hazards.

Expanding Earthquake-Resilient Schools

The latest investment will fund the reconstruction of 50 additional schools built to international seismic resilience standards. Since the programme began, 46 schools have already been reconstructed or retrofitted, giving thousands of students safer places to study while improving the resilience of local communities.

ADB Country Director for Armenia Lyaziza Sabyrova said safe and resilient schools represent an investment in the country's future because they not only protect children and teachers during earthquakes but also serve as valuable community spaces during emergencies.

Better Learning Spaces for Every Child

The programme goes beyond rebuilding classrooms by creating modern, accessible and inclusive learning environments where students can study in greater safety and comfort. Many of the schools selected under the project are located in rural areas, helping communities that often face greater infrastructure challenges.

Children with disabilities, girls and students from low-income families are expected to benefit from improved access to education, while upgraded facilities will support equal learning opportunities across different regions of the country.

Building Stronger Education Systems

Alongside new infrastructure, the programme will strengthen school safety standards and improve disaster preparedness by building the capacity of teachers and school administrators to respond effectively during emergencies. These improvements are expected to make schools better prepared for future risks while ensuring that education continues with fewer disruptions.

By combining resilient infrastructure with stronger preparedness and inclusive education, the initiative supports Armenia's wider efforts to create safer schools that can protect lives, support quality learning and serve communities during times of crisis.