Governor Kavinder Gupta Reflects on His Year of Service and Unveils Plans for Himachal

In his first year as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta has prioritized public outreach, tourism promotion, and sustainable development, aiming to build on his experience as Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor.

Gupta credits the President and Prime Minister for his role, emphasizing public service as pivotal. Highlighting initiatives in Ladakh like online governance and education reforms, he underscores the importance of connecting governance with citizens.

Looking forward, Gupta seeks to exemplify Himachal's potential in tourism and renewable energy. He advocates for a pilgrimage circuit linking key shrines and urges comprehensive engagement in clean energy and education to sustain economic and environmental growth.