Governor Kavinder Gupta Reflects on His Year of Service and Unveils Plans for Himachal
Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta reviews his first year in office, highlighting his focus on tourism, renewable energy, and youth development. He outlines future plans for Himachal, emphasizing tourism circuits, natural farming, and renewable energy expansion while addressing governance challenges and engaging with local communities.
- Country:
- India
In his first year as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta has prioritized public outreach, tourism promotion, and sustainable development, aiming to build on his experience as Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor.
Gupta credits the President and Prime Minister for his role, emphasizing public service as pivotal. Highlighting initiatives in Ladakh like online governance and education reforms, he underscores the importance of connecting governance with citizens.
Looking forward, Gupta seeks to exemplify Himachal's potential in tourism and renewable energy. He advocates for a pilgrimage circuit linking key shrines and urges comprehensive engagement in clean energy and education to sustain economic and environmental growth.