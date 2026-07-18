Emmy Awards Shake-Up: Major Changes to 78th Ceremony Spark Controversy

The Television Academy has revamped its 78th Emmy Awards broadcast by moving five categories out of the primetime telecast. This shift aims to enhance entertainment but has drawn criticism from industry guilds for devaluing key contributors. The changes coincide with efforts to modernize the ceremony's format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 12:44 IST
Emmy Awards Shake-Up: Major Changes to 78th Ceremony Spark Controversy
Representative Image (Photo/Instagram/@televisionacad). Image Credit: ANI

The Television Academy's decision to overhaul the 78th Emmy Awards broadcast has sparked controversy. In a bold move, five award categories will be shifted from the NBC primetime telecast to earlier ceremonies scheduled for September 5 and 6, freeing up space for performance and entertainment segments.

The categories affected include Writing for a Variety Series and Supporting roles in Limited Series. This adjustment reduces the primetime awards from 26 to 19. The Directors Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA, and the Writers Guild of America have expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the change devalues the contributions of artists celebrated by the Emmys.

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego defends the change as a means to inject creativity into the broadcast, asserting that balance across disciplines was a priority. The Academy aims to adapt to changing audience preferences while maintaining the Emmys as the premier television celebration.

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