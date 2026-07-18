Skyroot Aerospace's Milestone: Vikram-1 Soars to New Heights

Skyroot Aerospace has achieved a historic milestone with the successful launch of Vikram-1, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Skyroot team for this landmark accomplishment.

The rocket, embarking on its mission dubbed "Mission Aagaman", took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre and successfully reached a nearly 450-km orbit after completing all planned stages, including crucial engine burns and stage separations. This achievement propels India to join the elite rank of nations with private orbital launch capabilities.

The mission's success was marked by the deployment of various payloads, notably including a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Modi inscribed with "Vande Mataram", alongside personal messages from the Skyroot team and supporters worldwide. These tokens symbolize the collaborative spirit behind the mission, shared by millions across the globe.