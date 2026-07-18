Skyroot's Vikram-1: Launching India into New Space Heights

Skyroot Aerospace marked a significant achievement by launching Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The mission, dubbed 'Mission Aagaman,' indicates India's burgeoning presence in the global commercial launch market.

The Vikram-1, which stands 22 meters tall, successfully carried customer payloads and in-orbit experiments into low-Earth orbit using a combination of solid and liquid fuel technologies.

This launch underscores India's ambition to expand its share in the global space economy, currently valued at $8 billion, targeting $44 billion by 2033, driven largely by private sector innovation.