Skyroot's Vikram-1: Launching India into New Space Heights
Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian space startup, successfully launched Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This milestone represents India's growing ambition in the global small satellite launch market and signifies a notable entry of the private sector into orbital launch capabilities.
- Country:
- India
Skyroot Aerospace marked a significant achievement by launching Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The mission, dubbed 'Mission Aagaman,' indicates India's burgeoning presence in the global commercial launch market.
The Vikram-1, which stands 22 meters tall, successfully carried customer payloads and in-orbit experiments into low-Earth orbit using a combination of solid and liquid fuel technologies.
This launch underscores India's ambition to expand its share in the global space economy, currently valued at $8 billion, targeting $44 billion by 2033, driven largely by private sector innovation.
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