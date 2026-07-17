Trump Administration Introduces Fixed Visa Durations for International Students, Journalists

The Trump administration has enacted a rule to set fixed durations for visas used by international students, exchange workers, and journalists. The new regulations limit student and exchange visas to four years and journalist visas to 240 days (90 for Chinese nationals), prompting criticisms of increased immigration hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:46 IST
Trump Administration Introduces Fixed Visa Durations for International Students, Journalists
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The Trump administration announced a strategy on Thursday to constrain visa durations for international students, exchange visitors, and journalists. The Department of Homeland Security's new regulation stipulates fixed timeframes for F visas for students, J visas for cultural exchange participants, and I visas for journalists, all of which were previously tied to the duration of the program or employment.

As per the new rule, student and exchange visas will be capped at four years, while journalist visas will last up to 240 days, with a shorter term of 90 days reserved for Chinese nationals. This regulation takes effect 60 days after its publication in the federal register, pending congressional review. President Donald Trump initiated a comprehensive immigration crackdown, intensifying the scrutiny on legal immigration, particularly student visas and green cards, following his 2025 inauguration.

The policy shift is forecasted to create additional challenges for international students, cultural workers, and foreign journalists. China's foreign ministry has criticized the policy as 'discriminatory', urging the U.S. to retract the stance, emphasizing that it violates previous diplomatic agreements on media treatment. American experts have similarly rebuked the changes, highlighting the increased burden on visa holders at the end of their study periods.

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