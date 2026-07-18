PointAI Unveils AI-Powered Virtual Trial Standee

PointAI, in collaboration with Gokaldas Exports, has launched an AI-driven virtual trial standee at Bharat Tex 2026. The standee allows customers to virtually try on clothes in seconds. Upcoming plans include a consumer app, My Wardrobe, and expansion across various international markets, enhancing retail experiences through innovative AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 11:54 IST
PointAI Unveils AI-Powered Virtual Trial Standee
PointAI and Gokaldas Exports Debut AI-Powered Virtual Trial Standee at Bharat Tex 2026; Announces Consumer App 'My Wardrobe'. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant stride for technological advancement in the retail sector, PointAI has announced the launch of its AI-powered virtual trial standee, developed in partnership with Gokaldas Exports. The unveiling occurred at Bharat Tex 2026, India's largest global textile exhibition, showcasing innovative ways for consumers to interact with retail apparel.

The virtual trial standee leverages PointAI's patented Simulation AI engine, allowing consumers to create digital twins and try on garments virtually. Remarkably, the system produces a photorealistic visualization in mere seconds, accurately representing how the garment fits and drapes. This technology not only elevates in-store shopping experiences but also sets a new standard for global apparel manufacturers.

Looking ahead, PointAI seeks to expand its transformative retail solutions with the forthcoming launch of My Wardrobe, a consumer-facing application that will be available in India, Japan, and Singapore. This app will enable users to create digital avatars and try on products virtually before buying. This initiative marks a critical step in PointAI's aim to bring efficient, cost-effective, and immersive shopping experiences directly to consumers, utilizing an AI engine untethered from common third-party API dependencies.

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