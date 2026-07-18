PointAI Unveils AI-Powered Virtual Trial Standee

In a significant stride for technological advancement in the retail sector, PointAI has announced the launch of its AI-powered virtual trial standee, developed in partnership with Gokaldas Exports. The unveiling occurred at Bharat Tex 2026, India's largest global textile exhibition, showcasing innovative ways for consumers to interact with retail apparel.

The virtual trial standee leverages PointAI's patented Simulation AI engine, allowing consumers to create digital twins and try on garments virtually. Remarkably, the system produces a photorealistic visualization in mere seconds, accurately representing how the garment fits and drapes. This technology not only elevates in-store shopping experiences but also sets a new standard for global apparel manufacturers.

Looking ahead, PointAI seeks to expand its transformative retail solutions with the forthcoming launch of My Wardrobe, a consumer-facing application that will be available in India, Japan, and Singapore. This app will enable users to create digital avatars and try on products virtually before buying. This initiative marks a critical step in PointAI's aim to bring efficient, cost-effective, and immersive shopping experiences directly to consumers, utilizing an AI engine untethered from common third-party API dependencies.