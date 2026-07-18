An Unforgettable Tribute: Sham-E-Akhtari Celebrates Begum Akhtar

In Mumbai, a captivating musical evening awaits admirers of Indian classical music and ghazals. Scheduled for Saturday, July 18, from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM, the event 'Sham-E-Akhtari' will take place at P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi. The evening pays homage to the iconic ghazal singer, Begum Akhtar, celebrating her enduring musical legacy.

Organized by Madhu Murchhana and sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the event is set to be a tribute curated by renowned vocalist and Padma Shri awardee, Dr. Soma Ghosh. Known for her soul-stirring performances, Dr. Ghosh will transport audiences to the era when Begum Akhtar's ghazals captivated hearts. A film directed by Professor Shubhankar Ghosh will also be screened, offering an intimate look into the life and artistry of Begum Akhtar.

'Sham-E-Akhtari' is a monumental effort to connect contemporary audiences with the rich heritage of Indian ghazals. With the participation of cultural aficionados and music enthusiasts, this evening promises to be both a trip down memory lane and a revelation for newer generations. Tickets are accessible via BookMyShow.