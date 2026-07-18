Xtranet Technologies Aims for ₹ 166.80 Crore IPO Debut

Xtranet Technologies Limited, an information technology solutions provider based in India, is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 23, 2026. The company plans to raise ₹ 166.80 Crore, with the funds earmarked for repaying borrowings, capital expenditure, and expanding delivery capacities.

The IPO, spanning till July 27, 2026, comes with a price band of ₹ 120 to ₹ 127 per share. Allocations are set at a maximum of 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), a minimum of 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and 35% for individual investors. The proceedings aim to fortify Xtranet’s ability to undertake larger projects and build recurring revenue channels.

Promoter and Managing Director Sukhbir Singh Kukreja highlighted the company's growth from IT services to comprehensive enterprise solutions and proprietary platforms like Synergy and XtraTrust. The firm, which reported a significant revenue and profit in FY26, looks forward to utilizing IPO funds for business expansion and to enhance its technological offerings.