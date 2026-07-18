Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Makes Historic Orbit Entry
Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 becomes the first Indian private rocket to reach orbit, marking a significant milestone for India's private space sector. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan credits the 2020 space reforms and acknowledges the roles of IN-SPACe and the supporting teams for this achievement.
- Country:
- India
The Indian private space sector has achieved a groundbreaking feat as Skyroot Aerospace launched its Vikram-1 rocket into orbit, marking the first time an Indian private rocket has reached such heights.
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan praised the achievement, attributing it to the space sector reforms introduced in 2020 and expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consistent guidance in driving such policy initiatives.
Narayanan also acknowledged the contributions of IN-SPACe in facilitating private sector involvement and highlighted the exponential growth from one startup to over 400, framing this success as a step towards India's development as a space-faring nation.
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