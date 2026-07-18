Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Makes Historic Orbit Entry

The Indian private space sector has achieved a groundbreaking feat as Skyroot Aerospace launched its Vikram-1 rocket into orbit, marking the first time an Indian private rocket has reached such heights.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan praised the achievement, attributing it to the space sector reforms introduced in 2020 and expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consistent guidance in driving such policy initiatives.

Narayanan also acknowledged the contributions of IN-SPACe in facilitating private sector involvement and highlighted the exponential growth from one startup to over 400, framing this success as a step towards India's development as a space-faring nation.