Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Makes Historic Orbit Entry

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 becomes the first Indian private rocket to reach orbit, marking a significant milestone for India's private space sector. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan credits the 2020 space reforms and acknowledges the roles of IN-SPACe and the supporting teams for this achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 13:47 IST
Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Makes Historic Orbit Entry
Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle (Photo/X/ @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian private space sector has achieved a groundbreaking feat as Skyroot Aerospace launched its Vikram-1 rocket into orbit, marking the first time an Indian private rocket has reached such heights.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan praised the achievement, attributing it to the space sector reforms introduced in 2020 and expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consistent guidance in driving such policy initiatives.

Narayanan also acknowledged the contributions of IN-SPACe in facilitating private sector involvement and highlighted the exponential growth from one startup to over 400, framing this success as a step towards India's development as a space-faring nation.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026