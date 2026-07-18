BCI Enforces Social Media Guidelines for Legal Fraternity

In a significant move, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has mandated that law students, interns, and newly enrolled advocates provide separate undertakings and affidavits ensuring compliance with its social media guidelines. These measures are designed to uphold the dignity of courts and the legal profession.

Under this directive, every individual seeking enrollment as an advocate must submit a sworn affidavit agreeing to abide by BCI's social media and digital ethics rules. Law students are also required to sign separate undertakings during admission and before commencing internships, committing to adhere to the prescribed code of conduct.

Additionally, the BCI has instructed all state bar councils, bar associations, and law colleges to implement these new guidelines promptly. The directive includes establishing monitoring systems and digital ethics committees while educating students, interns, and advocates about the new rules. Students and interns are prohibited from making reels, videos inside courtrooms, or disclosing sensitive case information on social media.

The BCI's circular extends to advocates, advising them against creating promotional content within court premises or using court symbols for branding purposes. Restrictions also apply to misleading AI-generated content, while the council clarified that responsible legal education and information sharing remain permissible.