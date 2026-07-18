Kapil Dev Urges Celebration for Rohit Sharma's Potential Retirement

Cricket legend Kapil Dev has called on fans to celebrate when Rohit Sharma, the esteemed Indian cricket captain, decides to retire. Speaking on Saturday during an event at the Kapil Dev Sunil Gupta Super Speciality Hospital, Dev remarked on the immense joy Sharma has brought to cricket enthusiasts globally.

Addressing speculation that Sharma's recent ODI at Lord's might signify his final international outing, Dev encouraged a positive outlook. 'Why be sad? He has given us so much happiness over the years,' said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, referencing the departures of other icons like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

Dev expressed his hopes for Sharma's graceful exit, wishing for a hundred in his farewell match. Rumors of Sharma's retirement have intensified as he struggles in the current series against England, scoring 241 runs in eight matches this year, with a highest score of 79.