Kapil Dev Urges Celebration for Rohit Sharma's Potential Retirement

Kapil Dev advocates for a celebratory farewell for Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma amid retirement speculation. The legendary cricketer emphasizes the joy Sharma has brought to fans and hopes for a memorable last game. Discussions about Sharma's retirement were fueled by recent performances during the England series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 14:32 IST
Kapil Dev Urges Celebration for Rohit Sharma's Potential Retirement
Kapil Dev (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket legend Kapil Dev has called on fans to celebrate when Rohit Sharma, the esteemed Indian cricket captain, decides to retire. Speaking on Saturday during an event at the Kapil Dev Sunil Gupta Super Speciality Hospital, Dev remarked on the immense joy Sharma has brought to cricket enthusiasts globally.

Addressing speculation that Sharma's recent ODI at Lord's might signify his final international outing, Dev encouraged a positive outlook. 'Why be sad? He has given us so much happiness over the years,' said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, referencing the departures of other icons like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

Dev expressed his hopes for Sharma's graceful exit, wishing for a hundred in his farewell match. Rumors of Sharma's retirement have intensified as he struggles in the current series against England, scoring 241 runs in eight matches this year, with a highest score of 79.

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