UN Rights Chief Calls for Calm in Kashmir Before Elections

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has urged restraint and peaceful dialogue in Pakistan-administered Kashmir as unrest ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections has claimed dozens of lives and raised concerns about civil liberties in the region. The appeal comes as voters prepare for the 27 July election, with reports indicating that both protesters and law enforcement personnel have been killed during weeks of escalating demonstrations since June.

Independent Probe into Violence Urged

Volker Türk called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into every reported death linked to the unrest, stressing that accountability is essential for restoring public confidence and preventing further violence. He said all incidents involving protesters and members of the security forces should be examined fairly, with those responsible held accountable through transparent legal processes.

Concerns Over Protest Group Ban

The High Commissioner also expressed concern over the banning of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a movement made up of traders, transport workers, students, lawyers, activists and other members of civil society that has played a leading role in the protests.

Following the ban under anti-terrorism laws, several JAAC leaders were arrested. Türk warned that criminalising a civil society organisation and imposing strict limits on public gatherings could undermine the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. He said detained leaders should have access to legal representation, maintain contact with their families and receive full due process protections throughout any legal proceedings.

Internet Access and Political Dialogue

The UN rights chief also raised concerns about internet restrictions imposed across parts of the region, saying they limit people's ability to seek, receive and share information at a time when open communication is especially important.

Türk urged the authorities to restore full internet access throughout the territory while encouraging meaningful and inclusive political dialogue that addresses the concerns and grievances of local communities. He said respectful engagement and protection of fundamental rights remain essential for reducing tensions and supporting a peaceful electoral process.