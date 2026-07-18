Escalating Conflict in the Gulf: Iran Strikes at US and Allies

On Saturday, Iran intensified its assault on Washington's Gulf allies, following a week of US military strikes against Iranian sites. The violence erupted after the ceasefire fell apart, with Kuwait suffering substantial hits, leading to the suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport due to missile threats.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran claimed responsibility for striking several US military assets, including a support center in Kuwait's Camp Arifjan and a radar facility at Ali Al Salem Air Base. The strikes extended to Bahrain, targeting US aircraft at Sheikh Isa Air Base and damaging an intelligence data center.

As oil prices surged to monthly highs, both adversaries shifted focus to the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated dramatically with attacks on shipping, civilian infrastructure, and military sites, risking broader conflict across the region.