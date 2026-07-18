Escalating Conflict in the Gulf: Iran Strikes at US and Allies

Iran launched multiple attacks on US allies, including strikes on US facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, following a ceasefire collapse. The conflict has raised concerns of regional destabilization, affecting global oil prices and civilian infrastructure. The potential for a full-scale war looms as both sides engage in retaliatory actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 15:27 IST
Escalating Conflict in the Gulf: Iran Strikes at US and Allies
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On Saturday, Iran intensified its assault on Washington's Gulf allies, following a week of US military strikes against Iranian sites. The violence erupted after the ceasefire fell apart, with Kuwait suffering substantial hits, leading to the suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport due to missile threats.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran claimed responsibility for striking several US military assets, including a support center in Kuwait's Camp Arifjan and a radar facility at Ali Al Salem Air Base. The strikes extended to Bahrain, targeting US aircraft at Sheikh Isa Air Base and damaging an intelligence data center.

As oil prices surged to monthly highs, both adversaries shifted focus to the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated dramatically with attacks on shipping, civilian infrastructure, and military sites, risking broader conflict across the region.

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