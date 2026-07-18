Debate Ignites Over New Military Testosterone Screening Mandate

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mandates annual testosterone-deficiency screening for military personnel aged 30 and older, sparking concerns among medical professionals. Experts question the scientific validity and raise concerns about risks such as infertility if testosterone is prescribed improperly. The mandate is part of broader controversial healthcare changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 15:30 IST
Debate Ignites Over New Military Testosterone Screening Mandate
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has introduced an annual testosterone-deficiency screening for military personnel aged 30 and above, aiming to maintain combat readiness. However, the move has drawn criticism from medical professionals who warn that it may increase infertility risks without clear scientific backing.

The screening mandate comes amid a range of healthcare policy shifts under Hegseth and the Trump administration, prompting debate over their scientific basis. Experts highlight the lack of solid evidence supporting widespread testosterone testing for all military personnel, emphasizing potential overtreatment dangers.

Despite these concerns, Hegseth asserts that the screenings will help optimize performance and resilience, offering voluntary treatment options to service members. Medical associations recommend testing only symptomatic individuals, warning against unnecessary treatments.

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