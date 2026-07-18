Saket Court Takes Cognisance of 2026 IRS Officer's Daughter Murder Case

On Saturday, Saket Court officially acknowledged the charge sheet against Rahul Meena, who was apprehended in April 2026 over the alleged murder of an IRS officer's daughter. The charge sheet details accusations of rape, murder, and robbery, following an FIR registered at the Amar Colony Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Deepika Thakran, has provided a copy of the charge sheet and related documents to Legal Aid Defence Counsel Sayantani Sahu. The court granted two weeks for the scrutiny of these documents. The investigation officer reported that some examination reports remain pending and will be submitted through a supplementary charge sheet. He also noted a limitation in sharing the deceased’s photograph with the defense counsel. The court requested a formal application detailing which materials can be shared and which cannot. To prevent leaks, the court mandated strict confidentiality of the charge sheet at advocate Shubham Singhal's request.

The matter, scheduled for document scrutiny on August 1, led the court to extend Meena’s judicial custody. Initially filed on July 16, 2026, the 973-page charge sheet aligns with the Delhi police's recount of the events. On April 22, 2026, a crime involving rape, murder, and robbery occurred within the jurisdiction of the Amar Colony Police Station, followed by thorough investigations involving expert teams from CFSL and FSL. Delhi Police verified the accused’s involvement using CCTV footage and recovered the stolen properties. Forensic analyses and scientific methods helped corroborate Meena's guilt, according to the police. (ANI)