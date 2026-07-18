All Blacks Dominate Ireland in Historic Eden Park Win

In a mesmerizing show of offensive prowess, New Zealand's All Blacks defeated Ireland 40-21 at Eden Park. This win extended their unbeaten home record to 53 tests, marking a perfect end to the Southern Hemisphere leg of the Nations Championship under newly appointed coach Dave Rennie.

The All Blacks established a commanding 28-7 lead by halftime, courtesy of tries from Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea, Will Jordan, and Asafo Aumua. They continued to dominate after the break with additional tries by Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown, delivering a stern warning to reigning world champions South Africa ahead of their upcoming tour.

Despite Ireland's resilience, notably through efforts by Jack Conan and Hugo Keenan, New Zealand's relentless pressure proved too much. The match concluded with Lienert-Brown's try off a Will Jordan off-load, sealing a comprehensive victory. Irish captain Dan Sheehan praised the All Blacks’ execution, acknowledging discipline lapses as costly.