Opinings Revolutionizes Visa-Sponsored Global Job Search with New App Launch

Opinings debuts a groundbreaking app that simplifies international job searching by integrating a visa sponsorship filter into every listing, allowing skilled professionals to apply directly to roles promising visa support. The platform aims to transform recruitment by eliminating middlemen and boosting transparency in global hiring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 15:06 IST
Opinings Revolutionizes Visa-Sponsored Global Job Search with New App Launch
Opinings Launches Global Job Platform with Built-In Visa Sponsorship Filter -- A First for International Hiring. Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the challenges faced by skilled professionals seeking job opportunities abroad, a new app, Opinings, promises to streamline the process. Launched today on iOS and Android, Opinings introduces a unique feature to the global job market— a visa sponsorship filter integrated into every international listing, transforming how candidates find eligible jobs.

Co-Founder of Opinings stated, 'We designed Opinings to address the real pain faced by international job seekers. It is a straightforward platform facilitating honest and transparent job applications, eliminating the need for expensive middlemen.' The app enables job seekers to filter through job postings across more than 30 countries, focusing on roles that guarantee visa sponsorship.

Targeting the booming international job market valued at over $600 billion, Opinings aims to cater to skilled workers primarily from South and Southeast Asia. The platform serves as a direct conduit, connecting employers, particularly in regions like the UK, UAE, Canada, and Australia, with candidates keen on relocation. Opinings is pioneering a change by offering transparency and accessibility, addressing a long-standing barrier in international recruitment.

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