Tamil Nadu's New Government Unveils Ambitious Budget and Education Plans

Tamil Nadu's government, led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, is set to present its first budget in August, emphasizing anti-corruption and robust fiscal policies. The administration aims to provide education loans to over 100,000 students, ensuring financial barriers don't hinder access to higher education, officials confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 16:08 IST
Tamil Nadu's New Government Unveils Ambitious Budget and Education Plans
Tamil Nadu Minister Maria Wilson (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's newly elected government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, plans to unveil its first budget in the first week of August. State Minister Maria Wilson highlighted extensive review sessions between the Chief Minister, ministers, and senior officials, focusing on finalizing policy priorities and budgetary allocations.

Wilson emphasized widespread public support for Vijay's stringent anti-corruption measures, noting that the government has successfully concluded crucial cabinet meetings. With 55 days in office, the Tamil Nadu government's new administration seeks to present a comprehensive financial plan that aligns with their governance objectives.

Parallelly, Higher Education Minister K Viswanathan assured that the government is committed to overcoming financial barriers in higher education. He announced plans to facilitate education loans for over 100,000 students by the 2026-27 academic year, with Rs 3,000 crore set for distribution, backed by a framework for collateral-free loans of up to Rs 7.5 lakh.

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