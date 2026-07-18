China Monitors UK's Nationalisation Of British Steel Amid Rising Tensions

The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed concern regarding the United Kingdom's decision to nationalise the Chinese-owned British Steel. The transition, executed on Thursday, sees Britain taking full control of the loss-making company previously controlled by China's Jingye Group.

This move by the UK government, justified on national security grounds, has sparked significant attention in China. Beijing warns that how Britain manages the situation will directly affect Chinese investor confidence and influence public perception of the UK's political credibility among the Chinese populace.

The Foreign Ministry has urged the UK to find a mutually acceptable solution, potentially involving compensation for Jingye Steel, which recently sought reimbursement for losses it alleges were incurred through investment in British Steel.