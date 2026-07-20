Boeing has announced its intention to financially support a new aircraft program, set to replace the popular 737 Max by the end of this decade, according to CEO Kelly Ortberg. This move comes as part of their long-term strategic initiatives.

Concurrently, Andy Burnham is eyeing a major overhaul of Downing Street's control structures, aiming for more centralized handling of government priorities. In line with Labour policies, he remains firm on prohibiting new North Sea oil and gas exploration licenses despite industry pressures.

On the European front, there is a growing difficulty in rallying support for additional sanctions on Russia. Various governments are hesitating due to potential repercussions for their domestic businesses, highlighting the EU's struggle in maintaining a unified stance.