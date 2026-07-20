Meet Andy Burnham's New Cabinet: Leaders and Portfolios

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced his ministerial team, including John Healey as Finance Minister, Ed Miliband as Foreign Minister, and Shabana Mahmood, who has been re-appointed as Interior Minister. These appointments mark the beginning of Burnham's leadership era in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 23:39 IST
Meet Andy Burnham's New Cabinet: Leaders and Portfolios
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has unveiled the lineup of his ministerial team. Leading the finance department is John Healey, assigned to navigate the country's economic policies.

Ed Miliband has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister, tasked with managing international relations in a time of global shifts.

Shabana Mahmood retains her role as the Interior Minister, continuing her work on domestic security and policy.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Cuts Through the Skills-Gap Hype and Finds a Digital Weak Spot

Ghana’s Land Reform Paradox: Stronger Laws, Persistent Inequality

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026