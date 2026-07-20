Meet Andy Burnham's New Cabinet: Leaders and Portfolios
New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced his ministerial team, including John Healey as Finance Minister, Ed Miliband as Foreign Minister, and Shabana Mahmood, who has been re-appointed as Interior Minister. These appointments mark the beginning of Burnham's leadership era in the UK.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has unveiled the lineup of his ministerial team. Leading the finance department is John Healey, assigned to navigate the country's economic policies.
Ed Miliband has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister, tasked with managing international relations in a time of global shifts.
Shabana Mahmood retains her role as the Interior Minister, continuing her work on domestic security and policy.