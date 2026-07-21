Dollar Climbs Amid Iran Tensions and UK Political Shifts

The dollar gained on Monday as investors navigated the complex developments in Iran, while the pound slipped as the UK welcomed new Prime Minister Andy Burnham. In Middle Eastern developments, Yemen's Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, creating further complications for U.S. involvement in the Iran conflict.

This move intensified concerns over global energy supplies, causing fluctuations in crude prices. Despite initial spikes, both U.S. and Brent crude prices adjusted as Iran and the U.S. signaled an openness to resume diplomatic discussions.

The economic landscape remained tentative, with the Federal Reserve in a quiet period ahead of a key meeting. Market predictions for an immediate rate hike have diminished, yet September's possibility remains. UK political transitions affected the pound slightly, with investors showing guarded optimism towards Burnham's approach.