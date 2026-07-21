Star-Studded Halftime Show and Cinematic Triumphs Dominate Entertainment News

Entertainment news highlights include a spectacular World Cup halftime show featuring Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber. Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. is paused, and AMC reports unexpected profits. Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' grosses $264.1 million worldwide, showing a strong box office resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 02:29 IST
Star-Studded Halftime Show and Cinematic Triumphs Dominate Entertainment News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The entertainment world was abuzz this weekend as superstars like Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber captivated audiences with a vibrant halftime show at the World Cup final.

In the realm of business, Paramount Skydance was ordered to pause its acquisition of Warner Bros., while AMC posted a surprising quarterly profit, bolstered by summer blockbusters.

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' made a significant impact, earning $264.1 million in global ticket sales during its opening weekend, showcasing the film industry's robust recovery.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Cuts Through the Skills-Gap Hype and Finds a Digital Weak Spot

Ghana’s Land Reform Paradox: Stronger Laws, Persistent Inequality

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026