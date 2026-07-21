Star-Studded Halftime Show and Cinematic Triumphs Dominate Entertainment News

The entertainment world was abuzz this weekend as superstars like Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber captivated audiences with a vibrant halftime show at the World Cup final.

In the realm of business, Paramount Skydance was ordered to pause its acquisition of Warner Bros., while AMC posted a surprising quarterly profit, bolstered by summer blockbusters.

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' made a significant impact, earning $264.1 million in global ticket sales during its opening weekend, showcasing the film industry's robust recovery.