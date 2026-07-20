Tragedy Strikes: Ferry Capsizes Off Guyana's Coast Amid Stormy Conditions

A ferry carrying 133 people capsized off the coast of Guyana, with numerous fatalities feared. Rescue efforts continue, despite difficulties due to darkness and limited equipment. Authorities cite possible errors in the passenger list and drug use by the crew as contributing factors to the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 08:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Ferry Capsizes Off Guyana's Coast Amid Stormy Conditions
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  • Country:
  • Guyana

A ferry with 133 passengers capsized off Guyana's coast, sparking fears of numerous fatalities amid rescue efforts hampered by darkness and equipment challenges. The incident stirred immediate deployment of vessels from the oil and gas sectors equipped with essential scanners, intensifying the ongoing search and rescue mission.

The chaos drew scrutiny on passenger oversight as inconsistencies in the manifest surfaced, compounded by drug use among the crew members, now in police custody. Guyanese authorities express unease regarding the ferry's adherence to safety regulations, notably in light of its recently exceeded cargo weight limit.

As families grapple with the tragedy, the government opens probes into potential misconduct across various agencies involved in ensuring maritime safety. Meanwhile, the public anxiously awaits updates as search efforts expand, encompassing vast stretches of the Atlantic Ocean in hopes of recovering missing individuals.

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