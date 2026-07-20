A ferry with 133 passengers capsized off Guyana's coast, sparking fears of numerous fatalities amid rescue efforts hampered by darkness and equipment challenges. The incident stirred immediate deployment of vessels from the oil and gas sectors equipped with essential scanners, intensifying the ongoing search and rescue mission.

The chaos drew scrutiny on passenger oversight as inconsistencies in the manifest surfaced, compounded by drug use among the crew members, now in police custody. Guyanese authorities express unease regarding the ferry's adherence to safety regulations, notably in light of its recently exceeded cargo weight limit.

As families grapple with the tragedy, the government opens probes into potential misconduct across various agencies involved in ensuring maritime safety. Meanwhile, the public anxiously awaits updates as search efforts expand, encompassing vast stretches of the Atlantic Ocean in hopes of recovering missing individuals.