Tragedy on the Seas: Guyana Ferry Disaster Investigation

The Guyana government reported that 10 bodies were recovered from an overturned ferry carrying 133 people. The incident may have been influenced by a faulty passenger list and suspected drug use by the crew. An investigation is underway to determine the causes and potential failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 23:03 IST
Tragedy on the Seas: Guyana Ferry Disaster Investigation
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  • Country:
  • Guyana

A tragic ferry incident off Guyana's coast resulted in ten fatalities after the vessel capsized with 133 individuals aboard.

The accident occurred as the MV Barima, en route from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, overturned, possibly due to drug use by the crew and a flawed passenger manifest. Out of the 133 passengers, 67 were rescued, including 15 children, but many remain unaccounted for.

Authorities have expanded search efforts, while the captain and another crew member test positive for marijuana. This has prompted Prime Minister Mark Phillips to initiate an investigation into any institutional failures, ensuring that those culpable for negligence or misconduct face legal repercussions.

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