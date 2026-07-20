Tragedy at Sea: Guyana Ferry Capsizing Under Scrutiny

A ferry carrying 133 people capsized near Guyana, with dozens feared dead. Authorities cite inaccurate passenger lists and crew drug use as possible factors. Rescue efforts continue with expanded search areas. The incident has initiated investigations into potential misconduct by involved personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:06 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Guyana Ferry Capsizing Under Scrutiny
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  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a tragic maritime disaster, a ferry carrying 133 passengers and crew capsized off the coast of Guyana over the weekend, resulting in numerous casualties. As of Sunday afternoon, 67 people, including several children, have been rescued, but hopes for finding additional survivors are dwindling.

Complications arose due to alleged inaccuracies in the passenger manifest and reported drug use by crew members. Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has confirmed that both the ferry’s captain and crew members were detained for further investigation, which has been exacerbated by reports of police and defense force misconduct.

The Guyanese government has intensified search efforts, deploying vessels equipped with scanning technology and divers to aid in recovery. Prime Minister Mark Phillips assured an exhaustive investigation, vowing accountability for any negligence or criminal actions uncovered.

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