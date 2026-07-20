China's Kimi AI Hits Pause on New Subscriptions Amid Skyrocketing Demand

China's Moonshot AI has paused new subscriptions for its Kimi K3 model due to high demand nearing capacity limits. The company is prioritizing existing subscribers and plans to add capacity. New subscription spots will be reopened in batches, with tailored plans introduced to optimize resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:44 IST
China's Kimi AI Hits Pause on New Subscriptions Amid Skyrocketing Demand
Kimi K3 model by Chinese startup Moonshot AI (Photo/Kimi X handle). Image Credit: ANI

China's Moonshot AI has temporarily halted new subscriptions for its Kimi K3 artificial intelligence model, citing an unexpected surge in demand that has strained the company’s capacity. The announcement was made through a statement on social media, highlighting the challenge faced in maintaining service for current subscribers.

The company assured its existing subscriber base that their service will remain unaffected, as computing resources are being allocated to prioritize their access. In the interim, the company is working on expanding its capacity and reassured users that new subscription spots would soon be opened in staggered batches.

Additionally, Moonshot AI will introduce differentiated membership plans to streamline computing resource distribution more effectively. With the Kimi K3 model, renowned for its significant 2.8 trillion-parameter size, the startup aims to sustain its pioneering role in AI-driven coding and reasoning tasks, although it admits it falls short of competitors like Claude Fable 5 and GPT 5.6 SoI.

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